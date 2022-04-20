Nadda-Ghosh discuss dissent in Bengal BJP in New Delhi

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh met with the party's national president in New Delhi on Monday.

Ghosh was supposed to meet BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday but due to the central leader's busy schedule the meeting could only materialize on the following day.

West Bengal BJP has been seeing a lot of turmoil after its poll debacle. Many of the turncoat leaders are on the verge of leaving the party, a few among them having joined back the Trinamool Congress. Apart from the unfavourable results, The BJP has been fighting on two fronts with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party. The state BJP leaders are busy bringing back the displaced supporters to their homes after the post-poll violence apart from losing out on the post of Public Accounts Committee chairman to the ruling party.

On the backdrop of all the developments and the party's image taking a hit, the meeting also holds significance.

While not much information is available on the topic of discussion between the two leaders, Ghosh supposedly was in the national capital to inform the central leadership about the many voices of dissent within the party in Bengal.

On Monday, after the one-and-half-hour meeting at Nadda's Delhi residence, Dilip Ghosh said that he had spoken about the dissenting leaders, which has been a nagging concern for him, apart from the traditional BJP leaders, who have been with the party in the thick and thin.

"The traditional BJP leaders and workers are definitely disciplined but such indiscipline by some leaders is tarnishing the name of the saffron party," said Dilip.

Asked on Nadda's response to the meeting Ghosh said that the central leaders will take stock of the situation and will act accordingly.

"The disciplinary committee will take necessary steps after studying the situation and talking to the dissenting leaders under the guidance of its central leaders," said Ghosh.

Recently BJP's Asansol MP Babul Supriyo and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan had hinted at their differences with the state party president. Supriyo, a two-time Lok Sabha MP recently resigned from the central cabinet following the reshuffle of the Narendra Modi-led Union cabinet.

There are also strong indications that both the dissenting BJP leaders Rajib Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutta, who are Trinamool turncoats, might rejoin their parent party.

Rajib, on several occasions, had been critical of leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari for maligning chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ghosh also said that apart from disgruntled leaders, the duo also discussed the party's future programmes in the state.

"We also discussed post-poll violence and future moves to strengthen the party further," Ghosh said.