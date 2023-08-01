Nadda expresses grief over loss of lives in Maharashtra's Shahapur

New Delhi: On Tuesday, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda grieved the deaths that resulted from the unfortunate tragedy in Maharashtra's Shahapur.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

"Saddened by the tragic accident in Maharashtra's Shahapur. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and local administration are carrying

out rescue operations and providing assistance to the affected people," Nadda wrote in a tweet.

He said, "I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared in the feelings of grief following the tragedy earlier in the day.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah wrote on Twitter.

In Shahapur, which is part of Thane district, a crane crashed on a girder, killing at least 15 workers and injuring three more.

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg) was underway in the wee hours of Tuesday.—Inputs from Agencies