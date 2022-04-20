Nadda Dials Uttarakhand CM, Asks State Unit Chief To Utilise BJP's Health Volunteers To Aid Flood-Affected People

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday spoke to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and directed the party's Uttarakhand unit president Madan Kaushik to utilise party workers and health volunteers in smaller groups and ensure timely aid to flood battered people.After the instructions by the BJP chief, the state unit has activated its 25,000 health volunteers trained to deal with any pandemic-like situation. These volunteers have been directed to reach out to people who need medical attention, are stuck in isolated places or need food or accommodation, sources said. The BJP chief has asked the state unit to ensure that every person in need should be reached out to and has asked the party to cancel all the pre-scheduled programmes."Nadda ji had called and given us directions. We had a virtual meeting with all the district heads. Two control rooms are being set up, one in Dehradun and the other in Haldwani. All health volunteers have got down to work. We have cancelled all party's scheduled programs and our focus is to save people and look after them," said Kaushik.While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Chief Minister to take stock of the situation, Union Home minister Amit Shah will be reaching the state today with a halt at Dehradun, Kaushik informed. The government has stopped Badrinath Yatra and ensured the safety of the people.The continuous rainfall in the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings and an overflowing lake leaving people stranded in all sorts of locations. The death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 following several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days. —ANI