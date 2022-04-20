Nadda condemns attack on Muraleedharan's car in WB, says 'TMC-sponsored' violence at its extreme

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday condemned the attack on Union Minister V Muraleedharan''s convoy in West Bengal and claimed that "TMC-sponsored" violence was in full swing in state after the assembly poll results were declared.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan''s car was vandalised at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district on Thursday while he was visiting the area following alleged post-poll violence on saffron party workers.

Muraleedharan alleged in a tweet that "TMC goons" were behind the attack on his convoy.

Condemning the attack, Nadda alleged that law and order has completely collapsed in West Bengal. "If an Union minister can be attacked then what would be the condition of common man?" he posed.

"TMC-sponsored violence is in full swing in West Bengal after assembly elections in the state," the BJP president alleged.

He also claimed, "Murderous attacks on BJP workers, rapes happening in West Bengal and people in thousands are fleeing to save lives." —PTI