Nabha jailbreak case: Assistant jail superintendent and two others arrested

Patiala (PTI): Punjab police on Tuesday arrested the assistant jail superintendent and two others in connection with the Nabha jailbreak.

Assistant jail superintendent Bhim Singh, head warden Jagmeet Singh and a sweet shop owner Tejinder Sharma have been arrested on the charges of abetment and criminal conspiracy in the Nabha jailbreak case, police said.

Bhim had allegedly met the accused a day before their daring escape and his mobile phone was used for plotting the escape of prisoners, they claimed.

Police had booked 29 people, including nine jail officials, under relevant sections of IPC in connection with the jailbreak case+ , officials said.

Meanwhile, police said it has obtained the custody of Palwinder Singh Pinda from Uttar Pradesh Police on transit remand. He will be produced in Nabha court on Wednesday.

Harminder Singh Mintoo along with Kashmir Singh, two terrorists, and gangsters, Amandeep Dhothian, Vicky Gounder, Gurpreet Sekhon and Neeta Deol, were freed by a group of armed men+ , believed to be 10-12 in number, who stormed the high security jail at Nabha in Patiala district on Sunday.

Haryana DGP K P Singh on Tuesday visited villages in Kaithal from where escapees of Nabha jailbreak were suspected to have passed through.

He also sought information regarding the cops deputed on the day of the incident.

Singh also passed directions to get the footage of CCTVs installed on the roads.

DGP also visited Solumajra and Faral village in Kaithal from where the vehicles, that were suspected to have been used in the crime, were found abandoned, an official release said.

He claimed that no escapee of Nabha jailbreak was hiding in Haryana. —PTI