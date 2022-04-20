Nabbed in Rajastan, Jio hacker to face charges in Mumbai

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra): Cracking the Reliance JIO data breach case within 24 hours, the Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cyber police teams have zeroed in on the prime suspect in Rajasthan who will be brought to Mumbai on Wednesday.







Confirming the developments, Maharashtra Cyber Superintendent of Police Balsing Rajput said that following an FIR lodged by the Navi Mumbai Police, the cyber sleuths got a lead which was thoroughly analysed to pinpoint information on the culprit.





Rajput said that with the help of Rajasthan Police, one man was arrested from Churu district of that state and further investigations were on.





"A team of Maharashtra Cyber, Navi Mumbai Police and Reliance Jio officials are in Rajasthan conducting raids with the help of Rajasthan Police, while a team from QuickHeal is providing technical help in the probe," Rajput said.





The suspect, identified as an engineering student Imran Chimpa hails from Sujangarh in Churu and the Navi Mumbai Police have sought his transit remand from Rajasthan to Mumbai.





He would be brought to Navi Mumbai later on Wednesday where the case was registered following a complaint by Reliance JIO.





The accused had posted a message on an online message board on July 5, claiming to offer personal user details of anybody having a Jio SIM card and said it was available from the customer's original details.





This raised apprehensions that Jio customers' data may have been compromised, but the company has made it clear that subscribers' data was safe and maintained with highest security.





