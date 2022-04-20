Naagin' was a beautiful journey: Supriya Shukla

Mumbai: Actress Supriya Shukla feels that her journey in the TV show "Naagin 4" was short, but beautiful.

"It feels great to be part of one of the most loved shows. It was a short, but a very beautiful journey with the team. Bidding goodbye to such a show is painful and hard, but that's obvious. It's an emotional feeling when you shoot the final episodes. The audience will enjoy a lot of twists and turns and high power drama ahead," she said.

In May, producer Ekta Kapoor had confirmed that "Naagin 4" will soon end. There are plans to immediately bring back the fifth season of the supernatural show.

"I will miss my 'Naagin' character, Swara, especially the saree look with sindoor (vermilion) and my red bangles," she said.

Supriya is also part of TV shows "Kumkum Bhagya" and "Kundali Bhagya". —IANS