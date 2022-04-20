N. Ramesh takes charge as Deputy MD of Exim Bank

Chennai: N.Ramesh on Monday took charge as Deputy Managing Director of Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank).

A 1999 batch officer of the Indian Telecom Service, Ramesh was earlier Executive Director in National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd.

He served as Director in Department of Commerce at the Centre from 2016 to 2019, where he oversaw agriculture, export inspection, biotechnology, and plantations divisions, an Exim Bank statement said.

A Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication from Bangalore University and a Post Graduate in Public Policy and Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Ramesh had also worked as Director (Marketing) at Marine Products Export Development Authority, from 2010-2016.

He has worked in the Department of Telecom in enforcement of licensing conditions and regulations, on all the telecom service providers and the BPO industry. He has also worked with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) on development of mobile network and infrastructure.

—IANS