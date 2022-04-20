N Srinivasan working overtime to return as BCCI boss

New Delhi: Not everything is over yet for Narayanaswami Srinivasan. According to reports, the suspended president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working over-time to return once again as the boss of world's richest cricket body. The 70-year-old cricket administrator is expected to meet his loyalists this weekend to decide on future course of actions, ahead of the scheduled board working committee meeting in Chennai on February 8. It's reliably learnt that the Chennai strongman already had already won Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's support after a meeting last Tuesday. Srinivasan reportedly told Jaitley that he has already started the process to sell off his stake in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the Supreme Court asked him to either give up control of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise or quit BCCI. Even if Srinivasan keeps his stake in the IPL franchise, he can field one of his loyalists for the top job. In such a case, either BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel or senior vice-president Shivlal Yadav is expected to be announced as the candidate from the Srinivasan camp. Jaitley, who is also the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president, will play an important role in the election of new BCCI boss, though he himself is not expected the contest. As a BJP leader, he yields power too strong for any state associations to go against his wishes. And that's what Srinivasan wanted from Jaitley. Sunday's board meeting will finalise the date of its much-delayed Annual General Meeting (AGM), where the new set office-bearers will also be elected. It will be the first working committee meeting since apex court's January 22 order which asked Srinivasan to choose between the board and his ownership of CSK.