N Srinivasan set to chair ICC Board Meeting on January 28, 29

Dubai: Despite Supreme Court of India effectively barring N Srinivasan from contesting the BCCI presidential polls, the Tamil Nadu strongman's position in ICC doesn't seem to be under any kind of threat as he is set to chair the all-powerful ICC Board Meeting on January 28 and 29. "The ICC Board consists of the nominated representatives of each of the 10 Full Members plus three elected Associate Member representatives. The meeting is chaired by Mr Narayanaswami Srinivasan. Also present are the ICC President and the ICC Chief Executive," the ICC was quoted as saying in a release. "The ICC Board will gather at the ICC headquarters in Dubai on 28 and 29 January for the first round of meetings of 2015. In the lead up to these meetings, various other committee meetings, including the ICC Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting, will take place," the release stated. In fact Srinivasan confidant and BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel is currently in Dubai for the Chief Executives' Meet, which started today. The issues that will be discussed by the board includes the Players' safety issue post the on-field death of Aussie cricketer Phillip Hughes. "Outcomes from the ICC CEC on matters relating to the FTP, ICC Cricket Committee composition, the application of the ICC Code of Conduct at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and player safety (helmets, minimum medical standards)," the release stated. The routine "updates on illegal bowling actions, anti-corruption and anti-doping matters," will also be sought along with discussions on final preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. PTI