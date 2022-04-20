N Srinivasan Cannot Represent BCCI In ICC Meet, Says SC

New Delhi: Former BCCI president N Srinivasan cannot represent the Board at the ICC meeting next week as he has been held guilty of conflict of interest, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

The apex court allowed BCCI's Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary to represent the cricket board at the ICC meeting on April 24 and directed BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to accompany him.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said since Srinivasan has been held guilty by the apex court for conflict of interest, he cannot be allowed to represent the BCCI in the ICC meeting.

"It is directed that Amitabh Chaudhary shall represent the BCCI in the ICC meeting and Rahul Johri shall accompany him and he (Johri) will also attend the meetings of the CEOs'," the bnech, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and and D Y Chandrachud, said.

On April 10, the apex court had said that a person, who is "ineligible" to become an office bearer in the BCCI and state cricket associations, cannot be nominated to take part in the ICC meetings.

The observations came when the counsel for the apex court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) sought a hearing on the interim plea seeking clarification on whether persons, who are rendered ineligible to hold posts in cricket bodies as per the July 18, 2016 judgement, can be nominated as BCCI representative to take part in the ICC meeting.

Earlier, the apex court had accepted the Lodha committee's major recommendations on reforms in the BCCI, including a bar on ministers and civil servants and those above 70 from becoming its members, but left it to Parliament to decide whether it should come under RTI and betting on the game should be legalised.