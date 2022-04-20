N S S Volunteers Make The Villagers Aware Of Traffic Rules.

Chandpur (Bijnor): The fourth day of the Special Camp of National Service Scheme, unit Hindu Inter College, Chandpur, distt Bijnor was celebrated as awareness day for road safety and traffic rules.The chief guest Mr. Sanjay Sharma, the incharge inspector, Police Station Chandpur, sub-inspector Mr. Jaydev Singh and Anti-Romeo in-charge sub-inspector Mr Robin Kumar addressed the conference held at the camp site, the Primary School, village Kajishora on Saturday. Thereafter, the Chief Guest flagged off a traffic rally to the village inwhich 50 volunteers participated. The volunteers made the villagers aware about traffic rules. The rally was headed by Mr Pankaj Kumar and the programme officer Mr Vedpal Gangwar. Mr RK Sharma, the Principal welcomed the chief guest by presenting him garland and a memento. Mr Prempal Singh and Mr Puneet Kumar received the guests with open arms.