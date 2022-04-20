N Korea Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast JCS

Days after Pyongyang launched two missiles intended to pressure South Korea and the United States to stop upcoming military drills, North Korea on early Wednesday fired two short-range ballistic missiles, the South Korean military said.

The latest launches were from the Hodo peninsula on North Korea's east coast, the same area from where last week's were conducted, the JCS said in a statement as quoted by CNA. It said it was monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.

The first missile was launched at 0506 hrs, and the second at 0527 hrs, from the Kalma area near the North's eastern port of Wonsan, according to the JCS.

Both are estimated to have flown about 250 kilometers at an approximate altitude of 30 km, the JCS said, adding that the South Korean and US militaries are analyzing more details.

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said the missiles were identified as a different type from previous models launched by North Korea, but did not elaborate.

"Successive missile launches by North Korea are not conducive to efforts to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula and we call for a halt to these acts," the JCS said in a statement.