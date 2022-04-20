N Korea bans smoking in public places, asks businesses to save resources

Pyongyang: The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has enacted two new laws banning smoking-in-public-places">smoking in public places and asking businesses to take on extra land, energy, and cost-saving practices, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

Top members of the DPRK's parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) Presidium, held a meeting on Wednesday and adopted the two laws.

The DPRK has high rates of smoking, with 43.9 per cent of male population smokers as of 2013, according to the World Health Organisation.

—ANI