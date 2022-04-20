N D Tiwari Improving, Advised Complete Rest

Lucknow: The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari has improved, after he was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) here following complaints of an infection.

He is however, still running slight fever, his son Rohit Shekhar said.

The 91-year-old leader was admitted to the RMLIMS on Tuesday night and doctors were awaiting reports of his urine tests to proceed on treatment, Shekhar said adding that he has been advised complete rest.

The doctors had said there were symptoms of chest infection, temperature and age-related problems but he has responded to medication. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday met Tiwari at the hospital and enquired about his well being.