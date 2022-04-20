N D Tiwari Body Reaches Lucknow; Yogi, Akhilesh Pay Tributes

Lucknow: The body of former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Narain Dutt Tiwari reached here from New Delhi on Saturday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, his cabinet colleagues, former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with others, were present at the Amausi airport to receive Tiwari's body.

At the airport, several leaders of the ruling BJP, Congress, SP and others paid floral tribute to the departed soul.

The family members of Tiwari, his wife Ujjawala Tiwari and son Shekhar, accompanied the body.

After a brief condolence meeting at the airport, the body was taken to the Vidhan Bhawan where assembly speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit along with others paid floral tribute.

UP minority welfare minister Baldev Alakh will accompany the body to Patnagar in Uttarkhand late on Saturday afternoon. The cremation would be done on Sunday in Haldwani in Uttarakhand.

Tiwari was four time UP CM, besides leader of the opposition couple of times. Tiwari died in New Delhi on Thursday after a prolonged illness. The Congress leader passed on his 93rd birthday. Meanwhile, UP government had declared state mourning for two days from Saturday. All the government offices have been closed. The national flag will fly half mast, while there would be no government functions in these two days. UNI