Mystery of 31 Alimuddin Street, Kolkata

Things have changed at 31, Alimuddin Street — the ruling CPI(M)'s nerve centre. From just four rooms in which the party set up base 30 years ago in a dilapidated corporation school, its state headquarters has today grown into a four-storey building with a total space of 24,000 square feet.

Things changed at 31, Alimuddin Street — the ruling CPI(M)'s nerve centre. From just four rooms in which the party set up base 30+ years ago in a dilapidated corporation school, its state headquarters has today grown into a four-storey building with a total space of 24,000 square feet.

A look from outside reveals four air-conditioners on its front wall, 10 cars including two Mahindra Boleros in the driveway and six watchful security men in starched green uniforms.

As one enters the building, on the right is the PBX room, on the left a staircase. There is also an automatic lift for those who don't like climbing stairs. On the first floor, a party whole-timer can be seen working away at a computer.

One of the first things the party did after coming to power was to start work on its headquarters. The second thing it did was to expand its cadre base — and consequently its collection from members. Members have jumped from 22,000 to 274,000; collection from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 7.5 crore. Every member of the party has to contribute a fixed percentage of his pay each month. There are, of course, donations. In 1977, the party owned a Fiat and a jeep. The fiat was for then party state secretary Promode Dasgupta. The jeep ran errands. Today, there is a fleet of several hundred party-owned cars. And ten are always stationed outside 31, Alimuddin Street for the use of secretariat members.

An old-timer, now in his seventies+, said: "Today's secretary rides a Bolero. Is this not change?" He said over the years, the family atmosphere nurtured by Dasgupta has given way to a more professional attitude."

He adds:"In those days, Hussein would bring us muri, badam and batasha every evening. All of us from Promode Dasgupta to an ordinary member would sit down around a table and share the meal. We were all scared stiff of Promode-da, the disciplinarian. Today, we are fortunate if we can meet Biman-da or Buddha-da."

The headquarters these days smacks of a corporate ambience.

There are meeting halls, separate chambers for every secretariat member, a secretariat room replete with a rooftop garden that present state secretary Biman Bose himself nurses.

Unknown to most outsiders, the party headquarters is also the nerve centre of a computerised database that was the brainchild of the late Chittabrata Majumdar. The CPI(M) maintains details of its members, its accounts and updated information on its position throughout the state.

The computerisation drive began when Anil Biswas became the state secretary in 1998 after the death of Sailen Dasgupta.

But one thing hasn't changed. Every morning, key figures in the government and the party make it a point to meet at Alimuddin Street to work out strategies. And, nonagenarian Jyoti Basu used to turn up once a week despite his various ailments.

