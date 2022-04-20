Mysore Zoo Authorities To Hold Lake Festival

Mysuru: Mysore Zoo Authorities have proposed to hold Lake Festival to create awarenees among the public about conservation of water bodies.

To begin with the authorities have planned Karanji Lake Festival this month to push the idea of saving the 'dying' urban water bodies and bring out success stories in lake conservation and the best practices adopted in lake management. Once had many breathtaking lakes, but their number has come down to single digits over the years. Now, the challenge is to safeguard the last remaining waterbodies, according to official sources.

Karanji Lake is a water body seen as a success story. After its conservation, it became a prominent tourist destination. The lake's caretaker, Mysore Zoo has came up with the idea of hosting the Lake Festival to recount the efforts put in for its conservation and more recently of removing silt from it. The festival, which is expected to attract experts in the area of lake conservation and wetlands, aims to educate people about the importance of water bodies that support aquatic and avian lives.

Zoo Director Ajit Kulkarni said that the Lake Festival would bring a host of issues to the fore on the subject of protection of lakes. The festival will include presentations by experts, screening of videos on the Karanji Lake success story and the best practices in lake conservation adopted in other cities.

The Festival, which will also highlights bird-watching, visiting the butterfly park, is planned on December 16 and 17, Mr Kulkarni added.

Karanji Lake had gone dry this summer after last year's deficient rains, forcing the Zoo management to make use of the situation for removing the silt accumulated over the years. The major source of water to the lake is rainwater from Chamundi Hills and nearby localities. Silt was removed from the lake with the hope of increasing its water storage capacity and improving the overall lake ecosystem as a lot of organic compounds had accumulated on the lake bed.

The surviving lakes face serious threats as solid, plastic, industrial, organic and building waste are dumped in them, a study by EMPRI had found. The worst impact is from untreated sewage directly discharged into water bodies. Prominent among the lakes in Mysuru listed under 'red alert' were Devanoor Lake, which has become a cesspool thanks to lack of maintenance and the release of untreated sewage.

In recent years, 37 water bodies in the Mysuru-Nanjangud local planning area, which has been witnessing rapid urbanisation, made way for bus stands, playgrounds, parks and roads, the study had found. Though some water bodies continue to survive in village maps on the outskirts, they are nowhere to be found as they don't physically exist. Some lakes have been encroached upon too.

UNI