Mysore University Prof jailed for insulting Lord Rama

Bengaluru:�A journalism professor at the University of Mysore who had called Union Human Resource Development Minister Smriti Irani a �low-level actor� who did not deserve to be the HRD minister has been jailed for insulting Lord Rama. B?P?Mahesh Chandra Guru had allegedly used derogatory words against Lord Rama, during a refresher workshop on �Media and Human Rights�, held at the UGC-Academic Staff College on January 3. Subsequently, a complaint was registered at Jayalakshmipuram police station. Guru, was arrested on June 17 when he appeared before a Mysore court in connection with a case. He is also facing another case filed by the Akhila Karnataka Dr Ambedkar Prachara Samiti over his comments against Modi and Irani, the human resource development minister minister. Guru who has been teaching at Mysore University for several years is known for his outspoken views on social issues.