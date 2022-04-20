MyDentalPlan plans expansion to over 250 smaller cities

New Delhi: IT-enabled healthcare company MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt Ltd has announced that it will expand its presence to more than 250 tier-2 and tier-3 cities by the end of 2021.

A company statement said that it will add over 4,000 clinics across these cities as part of a retail expansion strategy.

MyDentalPlan has seen significant growth in the past few years, with more than 3,500 empanelled dentists in over 1,000 audited clinics spread across 150 cities in India.

In their next phase of growth, the company is projected to cross a topline of Rs 20 crore by April 2022.

Analysing from its 5x growth last year, the company is eyeing to grow at a 10x rate this year and predicts an increase in market penetration of dental services by over 20 per cent in the next 2-3 years.

The statement said that tt is also working towards increasing dental healthcare awareness amongst the masses, maintaining transparency in pricing, and ensuring basic hygiene standards across the country.

Harminder Singh Multani, CEO of MyDentalPlan Healthcare, said: "We've been experiencing tremendous growth over the past few years and are just getting started. Building on another year of growth, the addition of new clinics & cities to an existing burgeoning network of dental care centres will help MyDentalPlan fill major gaps in the Indian dental industry and provide quality dental care to all."

"We are committed to expanding to all major tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India to standardise oral care and our aim is to serve more than 2,00,000 customers this year."—IANS