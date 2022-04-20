Myanmar sparks outrage after it demonstrates 'fabrication of facts' at UNGA

Dhaka: Bangladesh is "outraged" to witness Myamar's another "blatant demonstration of falsehood and fabrication of facts" in the ongoing UN General Assembly (UNGA), and shared the situation on the ground before the international community.



"Bangladesh strongly rejects baseless accusations and falsification and misrepresentation of facts that Myanmar made in the UNGA," a senior official in Dhaka told UNB conveying what Bangladesh exactly responded to Myanmar's propaganda.

Bangladesh, through the UN, has urged the Myanmar government to abandon its policy of lies and propaganda and demonstrate genuine political will to take back their own nationals with safety, security and dignity, said the official, Dhaka tribune reported.

Myanmar at the UNGA claimed that Bangladesh is harbouring terrorists in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps but it rejected such "baseless" allegations.

Bangladesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, maintains a zero-tolerance policy to terrorism, terrorists financing and other drivers of terrorism, said another official.

"We don't allow our territory to be used by any terrorist. Myanmar needs to look at its own mirror," the official said, mentioning that this is what Bangladesh's reply to Myanmar during the general debate at the UNGA.

Bangladesh also pointed out "concocted and misleading" statement of Myanmar on the development in Rakhine State, particularly in the repatriation process.

Myanmar's Minister Kyaw Tint Swe, in his speech at the UNGA, on Tuesday said bilateral cooperation is the only way to effectively resolve the repatriation issue between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Bangladesh strongly disagreed on such a notion reminding Myanmar that the Rohingya issue is not a bilateral one but it is Myanmar's internal problem.

Bangladesh highlighted Myanmar's track record of inhumane treatment of ethnic minorities, including Rohingyas, saying it is nothing new for Myanmar.

Bangladesh said it is Myanmar's State policy of deliberate exclusion and persecution on their own people that instigated insurgency and turned Myanmar into the breeding ground of organized crimes.

Bangladesh took the floor to reply Myanmar's "propaganda" and said a deadly conflict is going on in Rakhine State ignoring the UN call for ceasefire simply to implement Myanmar's "genocidal campaign" against its own people, said the official.

On January 16, 2018, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a document on "Physical Arrangement", which was supposed to facilitate the return of Rohingyas to their homeland.

