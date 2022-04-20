Myanmar military extends non-operation period for one additional month

Yangon: Myanmar military announced on Friday the extension of suspension period of its operation against armed groups to the end of March.

The suspension of military activities was going to be expired on Sunday, the Xinhua news reported.

During the period, the military's operation will be suspended across the country, the military's statement said.

All military operations will be suspended excluding state defence and administrative measures in the country to enable ethnic armed organisations to continuously join the dialogue, according to the statement.

--IANS