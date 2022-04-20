Myanmar commission to probe Rakhine attacks

Yangon: (IANS) The Myanmar government has formed an investigation commission to probe into the background of the October 9 attacks by armed men on three border posts in Rakhine, reports said.





The 13-member investigation commission, formed by the President's Office on Thursday, is led by First Vice President U. Myint Swe, Xinhua news reported on Friday.





The investigation commission would be tasked to find out the truth behind the violent incidents and investigate if existing laws, rules and regulations were observed in taking measures to avoid similar incidents.





The commission would make recommendations and advice for the stability of the area and its report would be directly submitted to the president by January 31, 2017.





Three border posts -- Kyikanpyi in Maungtaw, Kotankauk in Rathedaung and Ngakhuya office were attacked in October by hundreds of armed men killing five soldiers and nine policemen.





A total of 30 attackers including two women were killed and dozens of suspects captured in follow-up armed clashes between Myanmar government troops and the armed men in Maungtaw since the attack.





In August, Myanmar government had also established an advisory commission chaired by former Secretary-General of the UN Kofi Annan, to resolve the protracted Rakhine regional issue.





The Annan commission was also expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the government.





In his November statement over the situation, Annan called on all communities to renounce violence, urging the security services to act in full compliance with the rule of law.





Islamic extremists were also said to be reportedly involved in the attacks, which were supported financially by foreign terrorist organisations, the government said.





IANS