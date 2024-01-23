Myanmar Army plane crashes at Lengpui airport, injuring 6

A Myanmar Army aircraft crash-landed at Lengpui Airport, Mizoram, causing injuries to six individuals. The small plane, carrying 14 people, met with an unfortunate fate during landing.

Lengpui (Mizoram): On Tuesday morning there was an incident where a small aircraft belonging to the Myanmar Army crash landed at Lengpui Airport, in Mizoram. The plane had 14 people on board including the pilot. According to the Director General of Police, in Mizoram six individuals were injured during the crash while the remaining eight were unharmed.



Immediate action was taken to address the emergency. The injured individuals were quickly transported to Lengpui Hospital for treatment.



Preliminary information suggests that the incident took place during the landing phase of the army plane. Authorities are currently investigating to determine what caused this event.