Myanmar's Parliament to resume 16th regular session in May

Yangon: Myanmar's Parliament will resume its 16th regular session on May 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official.

The 16th regular session of Myanmar's Parliament was initially scheduled to resume on Monday but due to COVID-19, it was postponed to May 18, Kyaw Soe, director general of Myanmar's parliament told Xinhua news agency.

He said protection measures for the meeting will be taken with relevant ministries before the end of this month.

"A medical check-up for the members of parliament before they leave their place for the meeting and transportation arrangements for them to get to Nay Pyi Taw will be planned soon," he added.

Myanmar has reported 146 COVID-19 confirmed cases with five deaths since the infectious disease was first detected in the country on March 23.

Source: IANS