My wife is not insecure: Jay Bhanushali

Mumbai: Actor Jay Bhanushali, who has done up, close and personal scenes with Indo-Canadian adult film star Sunny Leone in �EK Paheli Leela�, says his wife Mahii Vij is not insecure about it at all. Asked if his wife gets insecure, Jay said: "My wife is just not insecure because I give her a lot of importance. If a man doesn't give importance to his wife, then she gets insecure. I give her all the importance in my life. And so, it doesn't bother her at all." Jay will be seen in a prominent role in �Ek Paheli Leela�, directed by Bobby Khan. The actor, who became popular as Neev in daily soap �Kayamath� and has featured as an anchor on reality TV shows too, says he's proud of his body of work on the small screen. "I'm happy and proud of what I have done in TV. I am proud of it and it was a stepping stone for me in my life. I feel bad when actors say they don't have to be part of TV anymore after they do films... how can you forget that for so many years it was giving you bread and butter," he questioned. In recent times, actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Singh Grover and Rajeev Khandelwal made the transition to films. But Rajeev will soon be back on TV with �Reporters�. IANS