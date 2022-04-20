My Wife's Taunts Stopped After National Award Win: Akshay

Jaipur: Akshay Kumar said after his National award win, his wife Twinkle Khanna, who is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, has stopped taunting him about not getting awards.

Akshay won the Best Actor award for "Rustom" at the 64th National Film Awards. "My wife used to taunt me that all her family members have got several awards but not me. The taunting stopped when I got the National award," the 49-year-old actor quipped during an education festival here today. When asked about his take on documentary films, the actor said very few people watch documentaries but such films give important messages. Akshay said he feels very connected to the city of Jaipur as he has shot several films here.