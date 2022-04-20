My wedding would be like a non-stop party: Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh has always been open about his desire to get married at some point of life and the actor says he would like to tie the knot at an island with all his loved ones around having a blast.





The 31-year-old actor, who along with his "Befikre" co-star Vaani Kapoor launched the Bhangra wedding song, "Khulke Dhukle," from the film yesterday, said he just wants his marriage to be a non-stop party.





"My wedding would be like a non-stop party. I just want people to have a blast. I would like to have my wedding on an island, if I can afford it by then. I would like to have trance party where everybody is tripping out," Ranveer told reporters.





The lead pair of the film walked the ramp last night at the Embassy of France here for DIVA'NI, India's first cinema inspired fashion brand.





The Spring/Summer 2017 collection was all about the free spirit of dressing effortlessly in stylish ensembles that suit the carefree yet elegant bride and groom.





Ranveer and Vaani walked the ramp in golden and beige outfit teamed with golden and white sneakers. The actors are sporting the same ensemble in the song which has been shot at Parisian monument, Sacre Coeur.





"Befikre" is a romantic-comedy directed by Aditya Chopra and Ranveer said working in a romantic movie is way more difficult than a period film.





"One would imagine that a film like 'Befikre' which is a breezy romantic comedy would be easy. But taking from what one of my colleagues said recently, sometimes these films are even more difficult.





"Sometimes, in period films where you have distinctive characters and all their traits are there for you, it is easy to get into those characters. Here (romantic film) you got to put in your own personality and hope that it is good enough to engage people," he said.





PTI





