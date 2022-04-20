My Taxi India furnishes vehicles with PPE kits, curtains for safety of drivers, passengers

Mumbai: Smart mobility solutions provider My Taxi India (MTI) on Tuesday said over 700 of its vehicles operating across Delhi NCR, Chennai, Kolkata and Kerala are equipped with protective equipment like PPE kits for drivers and curtain between the driver and passengers.

The company further aims to have 50 per cent of its total fleet equipped with such features by June-end as part of safety measures against COVID-19.

The company, in a release, also announced the launchÂ of a technical solution for the corporate to check the real-time monitoring of car sanitisation, driver''s temperature and the movement of vehicles through non-coronavirus infected zones or hot spots.

MTI, which has over 2-lakh vehicles under its platform, operates across more than 290 cities in the country, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Agra, Chandigarh, Pune, and Kolkata, among others.

The company has geared up its operations with COVID-free measures which include car sanitisation, PPE kits for drivers, real-time monitoring of the driver''s health to cab navigation through non-COVID routes, MTI said in a release.

Besides, it has refurbished its vehicles with a curtain between passengers and driver, while the cab driver is equipped with personal protective equipment such as face masks, protective clothing, goggles and gloves, the company said.

"My Taxi India has so far equipped more than 400 COVID-free vehicles in Delhi NCR, 180 vehicles in Chennai, 75 vehicles in Kolkata, 50 vehicles in Kerala with these measures and is likely to have nearly 25 per cent of its total vehicle fleet with such mechanism by the end of May and 50 per cent by June end this year," the release stated.

"Adapting to the new challenges posed by COVID disease MyTaxi India has taken special measures to make sure the hygiene safety of the passenger and the drivers in our vehicles. With the help of partner taxi operators across India, we are also working around amicable operational costs vis-Ã -vis new travel and hygiene safety norms," said Anshuman Mihir, CEO & founder, MTI.

The company, which is a travel logistic vendor for airlines for their crew commuting besides having presence in local, outstation travel and office commute, is funded by GHV Accelerator & Nihon Kotsu, the largest taxi company of Japan. PTI