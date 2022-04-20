My Style Statement is My Self-expression, Says Sonam Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is also known for her style statements, says she never intends to dress up for others because her style statement is all about her individuality and self-expression.

"I realised I don't care and just did what I wanted to do, because of my upbringing. I did what I felt like doing. I think that's what girls and boys should be able to do. Nobody should be giving you permission. My style statement, if there is one, of me being a complete individual. I like being myself and expressing myself. I don't believe in dressing for others or dressing for someone's opinion, it's just for myself, my individuality, my self-expression," she claimed.

The actress has played a girl next door in films such as Saawariya, Delhi-6, Raanjhanaa, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and she is also known for her sense of high fashion in her public appearance.

The actress shared how clothes and jewellery she received in legacy hold sentimental value.

"My Nani left me her wedding jewellery. They are simple, old, small and beautiful. She left me pearls as well that I wore at my wedding. It was a necklace. I also wore a necklace that my father gifted my mother on her 50th birthday. It is one of my most prized possessions as my father gave it to my mother and she gave it to me," she said.

—IANS