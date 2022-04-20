My Style Is Chic-Casual: Anushka Sharma

Mumbai: Actress-producer Anushka Sharma says her style is "chic-casual" and she likes to put on clothes that are "easy and comfortable". "My style is a bit of what I like to call chic-casual. It is easy and comfortable. It is very important for me that my clothes are comfortable and allow me to feel like myself and at ease. I shouldn't feel awkward or feel disconnected to myself or my body while wearing the clothes or a particular fashion, this is very important," talking about her style, Anushka told IANS. The actress has been roped in as the brand ambassador by Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd for brand Code by Lifestyle's womenswear range. Anushka, who is obsessed with buying handbags, believes style is an "extension of one's personality". "Style to me is an extension of one's personality, a kind of self expression which is very personal. It is an expression of your moods, your personality," she said. Talking about her collaboration with the brand, the 26-year-old whose favourite trend these days is "wine lips", said a lot of the brand's philosophies matched that of the "PK" actress. Anushka said: "I think Code understands the style aspirations of urban women really well. For someone like me, who likes to be trendy but comfortable, I think their philosophy works really well with the way I look at fashion and style. I think it's a great combination, Code and me." "I think what I like about Code by Lifestyle clothes is that they are very easy to wear. They offer a lot of neutral pieces that can be mixed and matched really well," she added. Meanwhile, Anushka is all set for her upcoming film, "Bombay Velvet" with Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is slated for May 15 release.