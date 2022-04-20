My statement on Maharashtra was distorted, says Rahul

New Delhi: After creating a political stir by saying his party is not the key player in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed that his statement was "distorted".

In a late Tuesday night tweet along with the video, the former Congress president said "paid media distorts the truth to distract attention from real issues".

"I would like to make a differentiation here. We are supporting the government in Maharashtra, but, we are not the key decision maker in Maharashtra. We are the key decision maker in Punjab we are the key decision maker in Chhattisgarh, in Rajasthan, in Puducherry. So, there is a difference between running a Government and supporting Government," Rahul Gandhi said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said that the Congress is only supporting the Maharashtra government and is not a key decision maker.

He, however, defended the Maharashtra government and said the state is one of the most connected in the country.

"It is going to be one of the most aggressive places where corona is going to act. However, Maharashtra is struggling because of the nature of its connectivity and Maharashtra is one of the most important assets frankly that India has. It is the centre of business.

"So, it requires full support from the Government of India, I fully understand that Maharashtra is fighting a very difficult battle and I appreciate that fact and so many other states and it is important that full support of the Government of India goes to the people of Maharashtra and the Government of Maharashtra," the Congress leader said.

--IANS