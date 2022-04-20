My speech on demonetisation will cause an earthquake, says Rahul

New Delhi:Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that an 'earthquake' will come if he is allowed to speak on demonetisation in Lok Sabha.





"The government is running away from debate. If they allow me to speak then you will see what an earthquake will come," Rahul said.





"This is the biggest scam in the history of India. I want to speak in Lok Sabha and I will tell everything there," Rahul added.





PM gives speeches all across the country but is scared to come to Lok Sabha. Why is he afraid?", he asked. —PTI