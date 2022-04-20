My Party Supports What Quran Says: SP's Azam Khan On Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi: On being asked about his party's stand on the Triple Talaq Bill, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Friday said that they support what is written in the Quran.

On the day when the government tabled the Bill in Lok Sabha to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, the Samajwadi Party MP said, "Our stand is similar to what is written in the Quran."

"No religion has given more rights to women than Islam. 1500 years ago, Islam was the first religion to have given the right of equality to women. Today, we witness the lowest divorce rate and the lowest cases of violence on women in Islam. Women are not burnt or killed", said Azam Khan, MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur Constituency.

"Triple Talaq is a religious issue, not a political issue and nothing is more supreme for a Muslim than Quran. On marriage, on divorce, for everything, the Quran has clear instructions and we follow it", he further added. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 was included in the list of business for Lok Sabha for Friday, as it seeks to replace an ordinance issued by the previous cabinet in February.

Last year, The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 was passed in Lok Sabha but it lapsed after the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha with the bill pending in Rajya Sabha.