My Handshake With MS Dhoni Made More News Than One Between Narendra Modi, Nawaz Sharif: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: Discarded Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Monday slammed reports of him ignoring MS Dhoni while the latter approached for a handshake in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. It was reported that the Delhi skipper refused to shake hands with India's limited-overs skipper post Delhi's thumping win against Jharkhand in the quarter-final of the tournament. Gambhir took to Twitter to slam all those reports and posted a photograph where he can be seen shaking hands with Dhoni, saying it made more headlines than the handshake between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif recently. The controversy triggered when a video was seen on the internet where Gambhir didn't shake hands with the Ranchi-born cricketer. Later on, another video surfaced which distinguised all the fire.