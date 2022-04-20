My Govt Will Work For All, Says UP CM Adityanath in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Two days after taking over as UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath today made an appearance in the Lok Sabha where he is still a member and vowed to work for development of all sections by creating a "new structure" of progress. Clad in his typical saffron robes, Adityanath was received warmly by the members who thumped the desks as he entered the House sometime after 4.30 pm when a debate was underway on the Finance Bill.





As he entered the House amid chants of 'Jai Sri Ram', there was a brief interruption in the speech by TDP member Rammohan Naidu, who stopped to extend greetings to the new UP Chief Minister. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also extended her greetings as did a number of other members to the member from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. "You are welcome. You are the Chief Minister of UP and along with that you are a member of this House," the Speaker said while inviting Adityanath to speak.

The name of 44-year-old UP CM, who arrived in Delhi this morning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, was added to the list of speakers after he came to the House. Adityanath, who spoke on the Bill after Naidu, laid thrust on allaying apprehensions over his taking over in UP. "In Uttar Pradesh, the new model of development will be based on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," emphasised Adityanath, who is known for his firebrand Hindutva image.





"My government will be for everyone, not specifically for any caste or community... We will work for development of all sections and castes and create a new structure of progress," said the Chief Minister of the country's largest state. He said his government in the state will create a "new model" of development under the guidance of Modi. "UP will be the state which our honourable Prime Minister has dreamt of, a corruption-free state, a state free of anarchy. It would be an incident free-state," Adityanath said. "Uttar Pradesh would work to make the dream of Prime Minister a reality," he said. The state, he said, would be a model for development and the youth would not migrate. He invited all the members of the House to visit Uttar Pradesh. "You are welcome to UP," he said.