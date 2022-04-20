My fans know me for the person I am: Sunny Leone on 'Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story'

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone who is all set to launch the second season of ZEE5's 'Karenjit Kaur-The Untold Story', said she is glad that through this series her fans know her as the person she is.

Talking about the series, Sunny Leone exclaims, 'It was thrilling to see the heart-warming response that the season one of my biopic received, and I am hopeful that this season will receive the same love and support. I am glad that through this series, my fans know me for the person that I am and not just the persona that you see.'

The season two launches on ZEE5, after the roaring success of season one on the platform which was launched in July this year.

The season one, as fans will recollect, drew to a close at the crucial juncture of Sunny's love life.

Premiering on September 18, the new season, directed by Aditya Datt, will reveal more about this guarded part of her life.

Shooting the second season has been an emotionally challenging one for Sunny as she will be seen reliving moments like losing her parents.

Season two starts exactly where the previous one ended; the scene where Sunny meets her future husband. This season will take us through her tumultuous personal and professional journey.

Celebrating the mega success of season one and the upcoming season two,the trailer is getting five million hits already, this too will be available in six languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali for a wider reach.

Shot like a movie, the show also recreates her wedding with Daniel Weber. For the first time, the world will witness how Sunny Leone got married.

Recently, their song picturiaed on the wedding, 'Promise', has been released and has received a phenomenal response.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India said, ' 'Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone' has been one of our marquee shows which has received a great response across the country. Even the dubbed versions have generated massive views. We are glad that viewers across India loved the 1st season, and that is evident in the numbers. I hope that with the season two launching on September 18, we will see more subscribers logging on to know about Sunny Leone's life in its truest form.'



