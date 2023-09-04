My family is a victim of political harassment: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that her family has become a victim of political harassment.

“We have not taken even a rupee from anyone or accepted a cup of tea from anyone. I fail to understand one thing. If I purchase something, say a pair of saucers or tea mugs, can the Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe that,” the Chief Minister asked while addressing the Real Estate Convention 2023 here.

Speaking on the occasion, she also accused that some businessmen are also being harassed in a similar manner.

“But do not get afraid. Some people will try to harass you. Some businessmen are being harassed through the agencies just as my family is being harassed. You just move the legal way against harassment,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that some vested interests are deliberately trying to malign the image of West Bengal using the media.

“There is an attempt to portray an image of the state as if nothing but communal tension and clashes happen in West Bengal. But in reality, West Bengal is ahead of all the other states in every area. Could this be possible without all-round development,” she questioned.

Without naming the BJP, Banerjee threw a challenge to the ruling party of the country to counter her politically.

“Fight me politically if you can. But do not start a battle that goes against the interest of West Bengal and its people,” she said.

Banerjee also gave a call to the operators in the real estate sector to do something so that the migrant workers from the state return to West Bengal and earn their livelihood here .

“The real estate workers from West Bengal are nationally acclaimed. That is why they are hired in different parts of the country. But their security aspects are often compromised outside the state. So please do something so that they can earn their livelihoods in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

—IANS