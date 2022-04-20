My declaration of love for Ranbir gets misconstrued: Deepika Padukone

Mumbai:�Actress Deepika Padukone says when she professes her love for Ranbir Kapoor, it often gets misconstrued. "I don't think you can define love... He said he loves me, I said I love him, it's misconstrued and it's stated very differently because love is not just one feeling. It's a very layered emotion, layered feeling. It's something which develops overtime... "So it's not one dimensional that 'Oh I love him' means only one thing. It's comes from a place of honesty, respect and being protective of one another," Deepika told reporters here. The 29-year-old actress was speaking on the occasion of a 'Chemistry Meter' event for their upcoming film "Tamasha". Ranbir, 33, said the duo have made their individual identity and are not trying to sell their personal history. "Deepika and I started our journey in the film industry 8 years ago. I think we have worked hard to make our individual identities... We try that individual people like our work. We are not trying to sell our personal life or history. "We try to do our best on screen and hope audience likes our work. It doesn't affect our personal relationship." Deepika, who has worked with Ranbir in "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" and "Bachna Ae Haseeno", said she respects the genuine friendship she has with the "Bombay Velvet" star. "There's much more what goes into a relationship than just chemistry. What we value and appreciate more is that we have a genuine friendship for life. That's what we respect about each other the most." "Tamasha", directed by Imtiaz Ali, releases on November 27.