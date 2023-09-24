My ancestors are from India: Muttiah Muralitharan ahead of his upcoming biopic ‘800’

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ahead of Muttiah Muralitharan's upcoming biopic '800', the legendary Sri Lankan spinner said that his biopic will get a good response in the northern cities of India since he has more fans there.

Muralitharan is confident that the biopic will attract more audiences in India since his ancestors are from here and even his wife is Indian.

The former Sri Lankan spinner said that many people are looking forward to the film and the player himself believes that the biopic is good.

"In northern cities, it will get a very good response because I have a lot of fans, I played for a different country, but my ancestors are from here. And my wife is from India. So a lot of people are looking forward to this. And, also, I think, it's a good film," Muralitharan told ANI.

Muralitharan’s upcoming biopic will hit the screens in India on October 6. The film is based on the Sri Lankan’s life and career. It is directed by M. S. Sripathy. It starred Madhur Mittal and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles.

The biopic showed how Muralitharan found solace in cricket and stood up to bullies, and transformed himself from a pace bowler into a spinner. '800' also gave an insight into a difficult time in his cricket career at a time when he was questioned for his bowling action.

Muralitharan set the record for taking 800 wickets in Test Cricket after taking part in 133 long-format games. The legendary spinner played his last international match in 2011 against India.

Muralitharan has a strong fan base in India, the 51-year-old also took part in the Indian Premier League and picked 63 wickets in the T20 tournament.

The 51-year-old was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad when he won the tournament for the first time.

—ANI