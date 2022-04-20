MxS Makes Its Runway Debut

New Delhi: Designer Monisha Jaising, who is a celebrity favourite, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda showcase their luxury pret fashion on the runway for the very first time. The MxS show will take place at Godrej L'Affaire, a curated experiential lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group in Mumbai on Saturday, February 22 at Godrej One, Vikhroli.

The MxS collection is popular for its preppy yet glamorous looks, available in a plethora of colours, with an inclination towards metallic shades. 'Reflective light' is center stage for the majority of the collection through interesting choices in surface texturing and fabrics specially manufactured for the brand. Combining shine and texture with reflective sequins and thread, the design sensibilities of MxS aim to appeal to the fashion forward.

IANSlife spoke to the Monisha and Shwerta to get more details about the collection and the show.

Q: Has the collaboration turned out like you expected and how do you feel about it?

Jaising: Shweta brings in a lot of freshness and fashion forward elements. She does not hold any formal education in fashion. But she personally has a very fashion forward sensibility which transcends in all our collections. She is the main driver for design at MxS. She has a discerning eye for fashion. She understands and follows global trends on a daily basis. This is not a collaboration. It is way beyond that. I would not like to limit this association, this joint effort by calling it a collaboration.

Q: The popularity of the collection amongst peers, friends, and stylists must give you a sense of validation?

Bachchan: Apparel is one's basic needs, but style and good taste take it to a different level. We have designed chic and trendsetting collections, tailored with utmost attention to detail and sophistication. When it comes to easy laid-back chic dressing options, MxS ensures that fashion and comfort are synonymous at all times. The brand has built its own identity and I strongly believe that we are the go-to brand for all women out there who want to look different and fashion forward.

Q: This is the first showcase for MxS, share some details and the excitement?

Bachchan: We are extremely thrilled to be showcasing our brand's first ever runway showcase at Godrej L'Affaire, that aims to define future lifestyle experiences. eReflective light/play of light' seeks centre stage for the majority of the collection through interesting choices in surface texturing and fabrics specially manufactured for MxS. There will be superfluity of different references, but still there will be a sense of focus in the line-up. Street-inspired and sportive elements are worked upon with different proportions and fabric mash-ups, and a riot of acid colours and whimsical hued treatments will give a jolt of energy to feminine shapes.

Q: Social media does the pressure get to you or do your rise above it?

Bachchan: It's important to be aware that social media has its pros and cons. I wish I could say I rise above it but honestly, many times it does get to me. It's a little unfair that someone who doesn't know me gets to sit behind their smartphone and judge me.

Q: Summer trends for 2020?

Jaising: Rope belts, bucket hats, big bags, disco collars, and bright colours!

Q: What are the destination wedding trends from your collection

Jaising: We have these beautiful wispy tulle dresses which are extremely special because of the way we treat the surface embellishment on them - each element is hand embroidered and we make very few pieces of the style which lends to exclusivity and limited edition. We introduce this style in every collection of ours. These are very well priced and super light to carry in the travel suitcase. These dresses also need minimal accessories to complete the look. We have had many brides pick up these dresses for their welcome dinners, after parties, bridal showers.

Q: What are your expansion plans for the label?

Bachchan: In a short span of time since the brand took birth in the September of 2018, we are retailing through two stores in Mumbai and Delhi and also we have established a flourishing e-commerce platform through www.worldofmxs.com

We have repeatedly tapped promising markets such as Raipur, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Pune, Goa, Kolkata and Ludhiana through private trunk shows and popular exhibitions. We are currently selling out of Society A, a multi-designer showroom in Singapore and 3NY, a cool trending store in the heart of Soho, New York. We recently launched a very exciting capsule collection for men. The brand is retailing out of more than ten multi-brand outlets pan India. We are extremely proud of our growth and the future plan is to expand the reach of the product worldwide through more prestigious fashion stores.

—IANS