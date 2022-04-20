Muzaffarnagar: Two Brothers Among 3 Get Life Term In Double Murder Case

Muzaffarnagar: Three persons, including two brothers, were today sentenced to life by a court here for murdering a man and his son 14 years ago. Additional district and sessions judge D C Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 17,000 each on brothers Kunwar Pal and Vipin Kumar and Vinod after holding them guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, while acquitting three other accused Rajender, Shrilal and Rajbir for lack of evidence, prosecution lawyer Jitender Tyagi said. Narof Singh and his son Bijender were shot dead in their house at Munder village, under thana bhawan police station in Shamli district in January 2003, Tyagi said. Police had registered a case against six persons.











