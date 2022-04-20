Must try Punjabi dishes for the season

New Delhi: The harvest festivals of the northern belt of India signify the conclusion long nights and usher in sunny winter days. Food being the most essential part of India, here are some Punjabi dishes you should try at home by Hansveen Kaur from online portal Momspresso.com.

Kada Parshad

Kada Parshad is made with whole wheat flour, ghee and sugar. It is offered to all visitors at gurdwaras and has religious significance. Kada parshad is made daily at the Gurdwara with the unique flavor of devotion and served in true Sikh spirit of equality among all. As a sign of humility and respect, visitors accept the offering with hands cupped and raised. Kids in particular are very fond of this treat!

Langar Ki Dal

Have you ever tasted langar? If so, then you must be familiar with the rich and creamy Punjabi langarwali dal made with Split black urad lentil and chana lentil. Put the lentils with water and whole spices to cook on slow flame in the evening and keep stirring it to become thick and creamy, this adds the flavour. By the morning its ready to be served after tempering it.

Meethe Chawal

A traditional Punjabi dessert of long grained, highly aromatic Basmati rice and sugar syrup. This saffron colored dish, is usually served flavored with cardamoms, cloves, cinnamon and kesar. Dry fruit like pistachios, almonds, walnuts, cashews ans raisins are added to enhance the flavor of this awesome recipe. It''s one of the most loved dishes of Punjabi households.

Chana Dal Khichdi

A simple but flavourful recipe made using rice and chana lentil. This is a protein rich recipe which is also served in Guruduaras as parshad. Chana Dal Khichdi is a one pot meal which is delectable and easy to prepare. The khichdi with lots of flavours and texture will surely make everyone crave for more. It is a wholesome nutritious meal in itself, which is an added benefit.

Makki ki Roti with Sarso ka Saag

Served with a dollop of white butter or Makhan and crispy warm Makki Ki Roti with Sarso Ka Saag is soul warming during the chilling winter season in Northern India. This classic North Indian Dish is not only easy to make but healthy too as it is cooked in a manner that preserves all nutrients of green leaves accompanied by the bread made from corn meal.

--IANS