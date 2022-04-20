Must-haves for spring-summer wardrobe

New Delhi: Look chic in breezy jumpsuits or lace dresses this spring-summer. * Khaki: Seen on runways across the globe, khaki is a hot trend this summer. So, from dresses to shorts to even pants, party it up military style. * Jumpsuits: A jumpsuit is one look that can be taken from day to night by just changing your accessories and replacing the flats with heels. * Lace: The fabric always brings out the feminine side in every girl and is a must-have for the season. Want to look your best? Try dresses or tops in lace. * Kimono: Kimonos -- plain or printed -- are the best layering option for every body type and are a great way to lift any outfit. They can be easily worn as a dress or even over jeans or pants. Accentuated with a wide belt or thin one, they can be styled in various ways. * Ruffles: There�s no better way to celebrate the arrival of spring and with it, all those outdoor cocktail hours, than with a flirty ruffle-trimmed sundress. IANS