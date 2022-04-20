Must Ensure That Anti-Incumbency Should Not Help The BJP In Bengal: Yechury

Kolkata (The Hawk): As the communist parties in Bengal have been trying to gain eyeballs and prove to the electorate that they are a sound alternative to the TMC, parties' central leaders have started making rounds.



Politburo member Sitaram Yechury was in town for the first physical meeting of the state committee of the CPI(M) after the pandemic stuck. He emphasized that CPM's bigger enemy is the BJP and the party is working on a strategy to see that the BJP is not allowed to form the next government in Bengal. He also said that the angst of the people have to be channelized in such a way that the joint forces of the Left Front and Congress benefit.

He warned of Bengal being in a similar situation as of Bihar, where the mahagathbandhan proved counterproductive and helped the BJP-JDU come to power.

"At the state committee meeting the basic agenda was of the assembly election. The CPM central committee has decided that we will have seat adjustments and electoral understanding with the Congress and our Left allies and non-Left allies (RJD, NCP)," said Yechury. He though stopped short of calling it an alliance.

Yechury said there is a situation of bipolarity that is being created between the BJP and the TMC. "This suits both of them. The basic issue of people's livelihood is interconnected with the farmer's agitation near the Capital. The unity displayed at the rally is unparalleled and is a reflection of the discontent of the farm bills, against all the economic policies followed by the central government."

"This discontent is also the basic issue for the people of Bengal. The procurement price of paddy is Rs 1,888 and kissans in Bengal are getting Rs 1200-odd, much less than the declared price. These are issues along with unemployment, the issue of migrant labourers returning to Bengal. The rising prices of commodities, petroleum prices are on top of every one's mind. Our agenda is to take up the issue of people's livelihood, with focus on jobs, food, health and education – these are the issues on which the thrust of our campaign will be all over the country and also here," said the central leader.

He said the party along with like-minded parties will break the bipolarity. "The anti-incumbency against this government is so strong that any unity of anti-BJP forces is compared to the mahagathbandhan in Bihar. We would not allow a situation to arise where it helps the BJP," he said.

Our primary objective is to defeat the BJP. He said that the anti-incumbency vote should not go to the BJP as a whole and that is the only way the BJP can be weekend and defeated. He said everyone knows the track record of the TMC of their relations with the BJP, how they were part of the NDA at one time. What will be their role post-elections is also suspect. If anyone has a soft approach towards the angst of the people against this ruling government in Bengal, it will then benefit the BJP, he cautioned.

When asked that there have been voices in the Congress that they want MP Adhir Choudhury as thiert CM face, Yechury was categorical: "First the issues have to be decided on which we will jointly fight the election and then will think of a CM face."

On the entry of AIMIM in Bengal politics, Yechury said, "This is democracy. Everyone is welcome here. What role they will play here has not been clear till now. What is their policy and what is their agenda has to be clear first. Let them clear their stance first, if they want to defeat or aid the BJP," he said on the question if Left parties can join hands with the MIM.