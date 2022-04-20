Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi Unveils Tubewell In Garhi Cantt Area

Dehradun (The Hawk): Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi unveiled a tubewell in the Garhi Cantt area on Tuesday, thus ending the water supply crisis. The tubewell that has been constructed by the Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam costs rupees 1.72 crores. He said that the project could be realised after the announcement by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. 1200 LPM of water would be made available by this tubewell and there would be no drinking water supply related problems in Garhi Cantt. The tubewell would provide water 17,077 persons in base year 2018 and 38, 318 persons in design year 2048. Addressing the gathering MLA Ganesh Joshi said that when he had come to the Garhi Cantt area for the first time to seek votes, he had been told about the drinking water problem by the women. He said that it is his endeavour to solve all the problems within a limited time frame. More than 70% of the announcements made for the Mussoorie constituency have been fulfilled. He said that the new drinking water connections in the rural areas would be given for Rs 1 only under the 'Jal jeevan yojna. Every home would be linked with this scheme by 2024. MLA Joshi said that the third world war might be fought on the issue of water due to which we need to conserve water. He asked the Cantonment Board to ensure that provision of rainwater harvesting be made compulsory while approving the maps. The Peyjal Nigam is working on schemes of rupees 10 crore for solving drinking water problems in Bilaspur Kandli, Gangol Panditwari and Galjwadi. Those present on the occasion were CEO Cantonment Board Tanu Jain, SE of Jal Nigam SC Pant, EE Jitendra Dev, EE Sumit Anand and Cantt Board Vice President Rajendra Kaur Sondhi, Vishnu Prasad and Devendra Pal Singh.