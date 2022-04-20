Mussoorie House Where Tendulkar Holidayed Being Demolished

Dehradun: Authorities in Mussoorie have begun the demolition of businessman Sanjay Narang's house, where cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is known to have spent several holidays, as it is "illegally constructed", officials said.

The demolition, which started on October 3, will take at least a fortnight to complete, they said. Spread over an area of 28,000 square feet, the house where Tendulkar has stayed along with family during his sojourns to the hill station, is being demolished for encroachment after Narang's plea for relief was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

"Iron has been used extensively in constructing the building which is very firm and it will take at least a fortnight to complete the demolition as almost the entire structure has to be demolished," Naib Tehsildar (revenue official) Dayaram said.

The demolition of the house located on Dhahliya Bank area of Mussoorie began on October 3 following an order of the Supreme Court with two JCB machines and around 40-50 labourers at work, he said.

Narang had initially taken permission from Cantt Board Landhour to repair a tennis court at the site but later erected a three-storey building there despite the board's objection prompting the latter to approach the court, according to officials.