Mussoorie Hotels To Not Open Before 30 June

Dehradun (The Hawk): In view of the rising Corona infection in Mussoorie, the Mussoorie Hotels association has decided to keep the hotel closed till 30 June. All hotels and restaurants would remain closed in Dhanaulti till 23 June. On Saturday, addressing the meeting of the Mussoorie Hotels Association, President Rakesh Narayan Mathur said that adequate staff was not available at present to run the hotels as the employees had gone back to their homes due to the lock down. The government has made it mandatory for 7 days of institutional quarantine and 7 days of home quarantine for the people coming to Uttarakhand from outside. He said that tourists would not come to the state in such a situation and the norms would have to be relaxed. General Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal said that the association has taken the decision to keep the hotel closed till 30 June. If any hotel owner wants to run his or her hotel, then they would have to follow the guidelines laid down by the government. He said that a meeting would be held after 30 June after which any decision would be taken. The Kempty Business Association President Sundar Singh Rawat has also said that the restaurants and hotels would be closed in Kempty till 30 June. Dhanaulti Vyapar Sangh President Raghuvewer Ramola said that the hotels and restaurants of Dhanaulti would be closed till 23 June after which any decision would be taken.







