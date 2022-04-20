Muslims Who Keep Beard Without Moustache Are Fundamentalists: Waseem Rizvi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi said Muslims, who don't keep moustache with beard are "fundamentalists."

"Keeping beard is Sunnat. However, keeping beard without moustache is against Sunnat as the person looks fearful. Muslims with beard and no moustache are fundamentalists. Such people can be seen promoting terrorism across the world," Rizvi said in a statement here. He apparently is against those Muslim organisations which issue fatwa by interfering in personal lives of others.

"We have few Muslims, who issue fatwa by interfering in the personal life of others. They forget that Islam has nothing to do with this. Those who issue fatwa in such cases should be booked as traitors because nobody has the right to go against the Constitution of India and make their own laws," Rizvi said.

"Some Muslims in India are getting influenced by the terrorist activities of ISIS in Jammu and Kashmir. This is not good. This can lead to violence in the country. It's important to take strict actions against such Muslims," he added. Rizvi was recently accorded y+ security by the Uttar Pradesh government. (ANI)