Muslims Welcome Hindu Holy Men With Garlands Ahead Of Kumbh

Haridwar: Ash smeared and dreadlocked saints on foot and horses have started gathering on the banks of river Ganges to participate in the famous Kumbh Mela. In a gesture to showcase the brotherhood and amiable bond between different religious communities, Muslims welcomed Hindu saints with garlands in their hands and smiles on their faces. It is through gestures like these that the bonhomie between citizens of different religious groups is showcased and the message of unity in diversity comes out loud. The Kumbh Mela is one of the largest religious gatherings around the world. Celebrated in a cycle of 12 years this fair is held on four river bank pilgrimage cities in India which are Allahabad, Hardiwar, Nashik and Ujjain. This year, the Kumbh Mela is being organised in Haridwar city with fresh restrictions on people's movement along with keeping night curfews in view of coronavirus cases. —ANI